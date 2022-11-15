Zoe Kravitz says boyfriend Channing Tatum was like her "protector" during the stressful days working on their movie 'Pussy Island'.

The Hollywood duo met when the latter auditioned for the role of Slater King in his now-girlfriend's directional debut, and the 33-year-old actress says they came away from working together "even stronger".

She told GQ: "He's just a wonderful human.

"He makes me laugh and we both really love art and talking about art and the exploration of why we do what we do. We love to watch a film and break it down and talk about it and challenge each other."

Speaking of the 'Magic Mike' star's calming presence behind the scenes, she said: "Whether it was making me tea or pouring me a drink or going to whip someone into shape or whatever–he really was my protector and it was really wonderful and sweet.

"I think if you can do something like that together, it's a good test. And we came out even stronger."

Zoe recently revealed she was "drawn" to the 42-year-old star before they'd even met.

She thinks he suited playing a "dark character" in the movie after playing the "boy next door" type.

Zoe shared: "I think that's exciting to watch someone who's mostly played boy next door, good guy, love interest, all of that.

"I felt, even from afar, before I knew him, that he was a feminist and that he wasn't afraid of exploring that darkness, because he knows he's not that. That's why I was drawn to him and I wanted to meet with him. And I was right."

The pair started dating after working together on the movie.

However, Zoe wants to keep their romance out of the spotlight as much as possible.

She said: "I guess what I'll say is when you make things with people it's a very sacred space, and when you're compatible with somebody creatively it often opens up other channels, because you're kind of sharing all of yourself. I'm really grateful that this movie has brought him into my life that way."

