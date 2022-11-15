Ashley Park wants people to be “empowered” by her Rent the Runway Christmas collection.

The ‘Emily in Paris’ star is a big fan of a “suit silhouette”, rich fabrics and being “sexy and flirty” and wanted these things to be translated into her festive range with the online retailer that gives shoppers the option to borrow or buy the garments.

The 31-year-old actress told PEOPLE magazine: "I love anything with a suit silhouette. I also love having something that feels like velvet, and like elevated material, but also some cleavage and maybe a fun low back — something sexy and flirty. We really thought of things that make somebody feel empowered."

Ashley wants the clothes for the 'Ashley Park x Rent the Runway' to be "something that I'm gonna feel good in when I walk into the party and turn heads, and then also feel good at the end of the night after I have been chatting, and eating and drinking all night."

The Broadway star adores the time people get to have their spotlight stealing “moment”.

Ashley said: "I love the idea of like the holidays being like everybody gets to have their moment.”

The fashionista gave a shout out to her stylist Erin Walsh, who taught her that dressing is “self-expression”.

Ashley said: "She's taught me a lot. I think what I've learned from her about fashion is it's a form of self-expression.”