Ashley Park wants people to be 'empowered' by her ‘Rent the Runway Christmas collection

Published
2022/11/15 15:15 (GMT)
Updated
2022/11/15 16:44 (GMT)

Ashley Park wants people to be “empowered” by her Rent the Runway Christmas collection.

The ‘Emily in Paris’ star is a big fan of a “suit silhouette”, rich fabrics and being “sexy and flirty” and wanted these things to be translated into her festive range with the online retailer that gives shoppers the option to borrow or buy the garments.

The 31-year-old actress told PEOPLE magazine: "I love anything with a suit silhouette. I also love having something that feels like velvet, and like elevated material, but also some cleavage and maybe a fun low back — something sexy and flirty. We really thought of things that make somebody feel empowered."

Ashley wants the clothes for the 'Ashley Park x Rent the Runway' to be "something that I'm gonna feel good in when I walk into the party and turn heads, and then also feel good at the end of the night after I have been chatting, and eating and drinking all night."

The Broadway star adores the time people get to have their spotlight stealing “moment”.

Ashley said: "I love the idea of like the holidays being like everybody gets to have their moment.”

The fashionista gave a shout out to her stylist Erin Walsh, who taught her that dressing is “self-expression”.

Ashley said: "She's taught me a lot. I think what I've learned from her about fashion is it's a form of self-expression.”

© BANG Media International

ashleypark erinwalsh

BANG Showbiz English

BANG Showbiz is the world’s premier entertainment news agency providing the most exciting celebrity news to online, print and broadcast media outlets across the globe.

mediaby BANG Showbiz English

Lindsay Lohan misses the fashion world
Dionne Warwick jokes she'll be dating Pete Davidson next
Demi Moore and Swiss chef lover Daniel Humm split
Andrew Garfield's wild plant medicine experiment nearly ended in toilet disaster

Recommended