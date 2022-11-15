Amazon are preparing to cut thousands of office jobs.

Reports in the US claim that the reductions could affect roughly three per cent of staff at the e-commerce giant - around 10,000 people.

The company is acting amid slowing sales and concerns about an economic downturn and the cuts are expected to affect divisions such as personal devices and e-commerce.

Amazon had already introduced a hiring freeze and halted some warehouse expansions. It has also cancelled projects such as a personal delivery robot.

The company's founder Jeff Bezos believes that the US is either in or heading towards a recession and thinks that both people and businesses should "batten down the hatches".

The entrepreneur told CNN: "The probabilities say if we're not in a recession right now, we're likely to be in one very soon.

"My advice to people whether they're small business owners is take some risk off the table. If you were going to make a purchase, maybe slow down that purchase a little bit. Keep some dry powder on hand and wait a bit."

Last week, Amazon said that reducing expenses would be a focus in its annual review of business operations.

The company said: "As part of this year's review, we're of course taking into account the current macro-environment and considering opportunities to optimise costs."

Amazon joins a number of other tech companies that have announced job cuts as Meta - the parent company of Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp - recently said it would be slashing 11,000 jobs.

Mass layoffs have also taken place at Twitter following the company's takeover by Tesla tycoon Elon Musk.