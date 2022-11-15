Demi Moore has split from Daniel Humm after less than a year of dating.

The 'Ghost' actress is said to be "in a good place" despite the end of her relationship with the Swiss chef.

A source close to the star told PEOPLE: "She's in a good place.

"She's happy and enjoying her children and her friends."

The 60-year-old actress was reported in April to have been romancing 46-year-old Daniel - who owns famous restaurants Eleven Madison Park, The NoMad and Davies and Brook - for a “number of months" before they were spotted sitting next to each other at a Chloé fashion show in March.

A source told The New York Post's Page Six column at the time: “They are really hot and heavy at the moment. Daniel works long, hard hours at his restaurant Eleven Madison Park, but they still often take time to have Demi join him for romantic dinners there."

The pair then went Instagram official in June, when Demi shared loved-up snaps with Daniel on their recent adventures together to the French Open finals in Paris, where they were joined by her beloved pet pooch Pilaf.

Alongside a series of pictures from courtside, she wrote: "Next in the adventures of Pilaf (aka Little Mouse): cheering on @rafaelnadal at the 2022 French Open finals. She didn’t want to miss him breaking his own record with his 14th French Open title! (sic)"

In a previous post, Demi shared a snap of Daniel planting a kiss on her forehead, their shadows, and another of Pilaf joining in the photo shoot fun on a trip to a palace.

Demi quipped about the attention-seeking dog in the caption: "Visiting the palace of kings and queens… Swipe to see the queen."

News of the 'Charlie's Angels' star's new relationship came after the Hollywood star and her family announced her ex-husband, action legend Bruce Willis, had retired from acting after being diagnosed with a cognitive condition that causes difficulty with language or speech.

Demi has Rumer Willis, 34, Scout Willis, 31, and Tallulah Willis, 28, with the 'Die Hard' star.

The 'G.I. Jane' star's last high-profile romance was with Ashton Kutcher, 44, who she divorced in 2013.