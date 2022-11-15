Kate Hudson says Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell gave her a “bull**** detector”.

The ‘Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery’ star says she can easily detect if someone is lying because her mom and step-dad have seen it all in Hollywood and passed the intuition down to her and her 46-year-old brother Oliver, and it also came in handy working on the whodunnit flick.

The 43-year-old actress told PEOPLE magazine: "That's what happens when you grow up with two movie stars as parents. Your bull**** detector is up here, you see it all. When you're little, you're like, 'That person's full of s***, that person's full of s***,' and I think it works really well when you're doing a murder mystery."

Kate also recalled how the cast of the 'Knives Out' sequel - which includes Daniel Craig, Janelle Monae, Madelyn Cline, Edward Norton and Kathryn Hahn - kept themselves entertained on-set by playing ‘Mafia’, a murder mystery game.

She said: "You see a different side to people when you play games, and it kind of takes, when it gets a little heated or you're in the moment, the veil comes down and you see someone's true nature. You see how engaged they are, you see how, and in this particular group, we all had so much fun together and everyone played the games very differently."

The ‘Raising Helen’ star - who has son Ryder, 18, with Chris Robinson, son Bingham, 11, with Matt Bellamy, and daughter Rani, four, with her fiancé Danny Fujikawa - also praised movie’s director Rian Johnson’s “particular tone”.

The 'Almost Famous' star said: "One of the things that's so great about what [writer/director] Rian [Johnson] does — is that he has a very particular tone and writes these incredibly iconic characters. But at the same time, they're so layered, they're very grounded. If you can ground them, they really come to life."