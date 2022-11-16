Romee Strijd has given birth to her second child.

The 27-year-old model revealed on Wednesday (16.11.22) that she and fiance Laurens van Leeuwen - with whom she has two-year-old daughter Mint - welcomed another baby girl into the world last week.

Sharing photos of the new baby on Instagram, Romee captioned her post: “June van Leeuwen 11-11-’22 [white heart emoji] (sic)"

A number of Romee's fellow models were quick to congratulate their friend in the comments.

Taylor Hill wrote: Number 2!!!! Congratulations [heart emojis] can’t wait to meet her [heart eye emoji] (sic)"

Jasmine Tookes posted: "Awww congratulations [heart emoji] (sic)"

Devon Windsor commented: "Congrats you guys [heart emojis] (sic)"

Helena Christensen exclaimed: "Same day as my mom, a perfect date for a perfect little girl [heart emojis] congrats!!(sic)"

The former Victoria's Secret Angel announced her pregnancy in May.

In an Instagram post of herself, Laurens, and Mint, she wrote: “Soon we will be a family of 4. Can’t wait.”

On the announcement of their first child, Romee gushed about motherhood being her “biggest dream” amid fears about “natural” conception surrounding her diagnosis of Polycystic Ovary Syndrome.

She wrote:“WE’RE SOON A FAMILY OF THREE.

“Being a mom … is my biggest dream. I was so scared that I would never be able to because I got told it was harder to get babies in a natural way.”

Romee - who detailed going seven years without a period - explained that throughout her career, she had “pressured [her] body too much” as she admitted she had shunned restrictive dieting and had relocated back the Netherlands to be closer her family.

She said: “I think my weight was not good for my body to function properly and couldn’t handle the constant traveling. I started to research natural healing for PCOS and came to the conclusion that I should do way less high intensity training, don’t restrict foods, be nice to myself, and take breaks when needed.”