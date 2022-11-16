Kelsea Ballerini has finalised her divorce.

The 2-year-old singer admitted Tuesday (15.11.22) had been very eventful because she officially ended her marriage to Morgan Evans - who she split from in August after nearly five years of marriage - found out she had been nominated for the Best Country Performance Grammy Award for 'Heartfirst', and then picked up the keys to her new house, all before performing at the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville, Tennessee.

After performing 'If You Go Down (I'm Goin' Down Too)', she told her audience: "This is what's going on, there's… in my last song [I sing], 'There's no judgment or keeping score.'

"The truth is that this morning I started my day at the courthouse finalizing my divorce and then getting nominated for a Grammy, and then getting the keys to my dream home, and now standing in the circle of the Opry.

"And s***, if that ain't country music, I don't know what is."

Kelsea later shared a clip of her speech on her Instagram Story and wrote: "If country music is the truth of life, here's mind. What a damn day."

Earlier in the day, the country star shared a video to Instagram and which she screamed with excitement and cried with joy after learning about her Grammy nomination.

She captioned the post: "the song about following your heart no matter where it leads just for nominated for a GRAMMY. couldn't be more cosmic. here's to always jumping right in baby with your heartfirst.(sic)"

Kelsea and Morgan reached their divorce settlement last month.

According to court documents made public at the time, the 'What I Have' hitmaker and the 37-year-old singer - who had a pre-nuptial agreement - have left their marital residence in Nashville, and their plush pad is now up for sale.

The pair are said to have divided up the furniture from the house and other personal items.