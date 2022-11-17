Candace Cameron Bure insists it "breaks [her] heart" that anyone would think she had "intentionally" set out to offend with her comments about "traditional marriage".

The 'Full House' actress faced a backlash this week after she after she explained she was leaving the Hallmark Channel to work as Chief Creative Officer for Great American Family (GAF) and highlighted the fact the Christian conservative network won't be featuring same-sex couples in their festive movies as they want to "keep traditional marriage at the core".

The 46-year-old star has now addressed the controversy in a lengthy statement, insisting she "loves all people" want wants to "build bridges".

She said: "All of you who know me, know beyond question that I have great love and affection for all people. It absolutely breaks my heart that anyone would ever think I intentionally would want to offend and hurt anyone...

"I am a devoted Christian. Which means that I believe that every human being bears the image of God. Because of that, I am called to love all people, and I do. If you know me, you know that I am a person who loves fiercely and indiscriminately.

"My heart yearns to build bridges and bring people one step closer to God, to love others well, and to simply be a reflection of God's huge love for all of us."

Candace insisted she "loves" all those who have been critical of her.

She said: "To the members of the media responsible for using this opportunity to fan flames of conflict and hate, I have a simple message: I love you anyway. To those who hate what I value and who are attacking me online: I love you. To those who have tried to assassinate my character: I love you.

"To everyone reading this, of any race, creed, sexuality, or political party, including those who have tried to bully me with name-calling, I love you."

And the 'Fuller House' star claimed during her interview with the Wall Street Journal she had praised the fact "people of all ethnicities and identities" were working for GAF and the main draw for her when signing up to work with them was to promote Christian stories.

She added: "I have long wanted to find a home for more faith-based programming. I am grateful to be an integral part of a young and growing network.

"I had also expressed in my interview, which was not included, that people of all ethnicities and identities have and will continue to contribute to the network in great ways both in front of and behind the camera, which I encourage and fully support.

"I've never been interested in proselytising through my storytelling, but in celebrating God's greatness in our lives through the stories I tell.

"He didn't just capture a small part of my heart, He has captured all of my heart. He will be reflected in everything I do and say; in my family, my work and my interactions with people from all walks of life, God's love and God's compassion is front and centre."

During her interview with the Wall Street Journal, Candace was asked if the network would feature same-sex couples in its Christmas movies.

She said: "I think that Great American Family will keep traditional marriage at the core."

CEO Bill Abbott added about focusing on same-sex couples: "It's certainly the year 2022, so we're aware of the trends. There's no whiteboard that says, 'Yes, this' or 'No, we'll never go here.' "

Her remarks prompted a wave of criticism, including from dancer JoJo Siwa and actress Hilarie Burton.