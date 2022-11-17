Ansel Elgort has split from Violetta Komyshan.

The high school sweethearts had been together since 2012 but the ballerina has confirmed she is now single and having a lot of "fun".

Speaking to E! News, Violetta said of being single: "I think it's fun."

Asked her advice to other single women, she added: "Focus on your work and your passions. I'm 26, so right now is the age to push ahead and focus on that—on yourself."

Ansel, 28, has stayed largely out of the public eye since being accused of sexual misconduct in 2020 - which he denied in a statement - but he and Violetta were last seen together at the premiere of his movie 'West Side Story' in November 2021.

Prior to his retreat from the spotlight, the 'Baby Driver' star said in 2019 he wanted to "find a lot more love" before he turned 30.

Asked what he wants to do before he's 30, he said: "I'd like to have done a few plays and performed my music.

"I'd also like to find a lot more love. It doesn't need to be sexual. I could be done sexually with my girlfriend. I think we've been pretty clear that I want to feel free to fall in love with people and that [option] should be open, but sexually it can be closed off.

"I'm in love with a bunch of my male friends who I'm not interested in having sex with, so why can't I put the desire to have sex with women aside and let myself have love with women?

"I love Shailene Woodley and we never had anything sexual and that was great."

However, he admitted he's likely to develop a "chemical" attraction to someone else but would do his best to be "disciplined" and not give in to temptation.

He added: "There will probably be some sort of chemical thing at some point that you can't help, but you just have to be disciplined and not be a f******... We're primitive beings."