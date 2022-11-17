Ramona Agruma found it "scary" having so much attention on her relationship with Rebel Wilson.

The clothing brand founder and 'Pitch Perfect' star - who welcomed daughter Royce Lillian together in November via surrogate - has opened up about having to get used to their romance being in the spotlight.

Appearing on 'The Morning Show', she said: "It was shocking at the beginning and hard because I'm not used to so much attention.

"I'm more private, more homebody... So, it was a little bit scary in the beginning, but we still try to keep our lives private."

The couple made their relationship Instagram official in June, and Ramona noted they have been "photographed wherever you go", which she tries not to take any notice of at this point.

She added: "Sometimes it happens moon the hiking trail, sometimes looking horrible and going to grocery store or grabbing protein shake.

"I guess I'm just not paying attention to that anymore."

There have been rumours about their romance, including speculation they had got engaged, which Rebel denied earlier this month as she jokingly thanked fans "for the well wishes".

Ramona said: "Personally, I don't go and read it. But then some of your friends would call and [say] ‘Oh congratulations,' and I'm like ‘wait a second, for what? Did something happen that I don't even know?' "

Rebel's partner also reflected on the "life-changing" experience of parenthood, and admitted her priorities have shifted since becoming a mother.

She explained: "You start thinking about someone else instead of yourself. Priorities change, when you think like, ‘Oh I wish I would go have a massage or something'.

"Like no, I just want to spend time with her and be at home."

Meanwhile, Rebel herself recently opened up on the impact of motherhood.

She wrote on Instagram: "One week of motherhood is done. It's been a total life change."

She added of Royce: "She's a little tiny thing, but she's doing so amazing and is healthy and awesome and such a chill baby, actually. So, it's actually been cool to get to know her ...

"My love for her is just overflowing. She is gorgeous and perfect. I felt like, 'Wow, this is such a precious miracle."