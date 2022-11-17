Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker kiss with tongues at events to avoid messing up the Poosh founder's lipstick.

The 43-year-old reality star finally explained why the amorous lovebirds always lock tongues on the red carpet.

She said during a confessional on 'The Kardashians': “I don’t want to get lipstick all over him and I don’t want to ruin my lipstick, but we also don’t want to not kiss, so we’ll kiss with our tongues. “That’s why we kiss that way.”

Meanwhile, the couple have just bought a beach house in Santa Barbara for $14.5 million.

Kourtney and Travis, 47 - who tied the knot earlier this year - recently bought the spectacular beach house from TV star Conan O’Brien.

The property boasts 3.5 bathrooms, a two-car garage and even a sound-proofed balcony, according to Us Weekly. The loved-up couple are also able to enjoy views of the ocean, while they are just minutes away from the beach.

The raven-haired beauty and the Blink-182 drummer are also a short distance away from Hollywood stars Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis, whose home is a few door downs.

Meanwhile, Kourtney previously revealed that her therapist encouraged her to date Travis.

The reality star was a long-time friend of the 'I Miss You' hitmaker before they started dating - but Kourtney was initially hesitant to pursue a romance with the music star.

Reflecting on the evolution of their relationship, Kourtney shared: "He would ask me to go for sushi or vegan sushi, of course. But he would ask me to go to the movies."

Kourtney was eventually convinced to pursue a romance by her therapist.

The TV star - who has Mason, 12, Penelope, 10, and Reign, seven, with her ex-boyfriend Scott Disick - said: "I could never go. I could never.

"And [the therapist] was like, ‘Why? You know, he sounds like a good dad.’ And I just was like, ‘But what if he tried to kiss me or what if he held my hand or what if?'"