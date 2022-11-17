Jay Leno is in "good spirits" after undergoing skin graft surgery.

The 72-year-old TV host suffered major burns to his face, hands and chest after one of his cars burst into flames while he was in his garage last weekend, but he went under the knife on Wednesday (16.11.22), and will have further surgery later this week.

Dr. Peter Grossman, a plastic surgeon and medical director of Grossman Burn Center at West Hills Hospital in Los Angeles, said: "He has undergone one surgery so far. He did well with that surgery. He is in good spirits today."

Peter confirmed Jay - who is also an avid car collector - has "significant" and "deep" second-degree burns and "possibly" some third-degree burns following the incident on Saturday (12.11.22), but revealed the former 'Tonight Show' host has been walking around the hospital and making jokes.

The surgeon added in a press briefing: "Our hope is that when everything is all said and done, he will do well.

"But burn injuries are progressive and dynamic and it's hard to predict ultimately what the final outcome will be at this stage in the game.

"He seems to be a gentleman who really just does not want to make a big deal of this. He wants to move forward and he wants to get back to work.

"I had to tell him that he needs to step it back a little bit and just realize that some of [this] takes time."

Peter also admitted there was currently "no evidence of nerve damage" and he anticipates Jay will make a "full recovery".

Earlier this week, the TV star admitted he was "doing OK", despite his injuries.

Jay said: "I got some serious burns from a gasoline fire. I am OK. Just need a week or two to get back on my feet."