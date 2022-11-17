Amy Adams hasn't been approached to return as Lois Lane.

The 'Disenchanted' actress - who played Lois opposite Henry Cavill in 'Man of Steel', 'Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice' and 'Justice League', as well as the Snyder cut of the latter - has insisted she will support the studio in whatever casting decisions they make after news Cavill is reprising his role as the iconic superhero following a surprise cameo in 'Black Adam'.

She told Variety: "They haven’t spoken to me about it. If it’s me, great. If it’s somebody else, the role of Lois has been filled by so many wonderful actresses in the past so I’ll support whatever direction they go.”

Adams admitted she is "very excited" to see her co-star donning the famous outfit once again.

She said: "Isn't it exciting? I think I heard from my husband [Darren Le Gallo] actually.

"I'm thrilled for him, he's such a wonderful Superman, so I'm very excited for him."

Cavill is staying tight lipped about any firm plans for his future as Superman, but he has insisted it's "essential" his take on the characters offers "hope, optimism and joy".

He recently said: "Right now I can't really talk about anything.

"What I do want is hope, optimism and joy. Those three things are essential in a character."

And he has admitted he "never gave up hope" he'd be asked to make another Superman film.

He said: "The character means so much to me. It's been five years now. I never gave up hope.

"It's amazing to be here now talking about it again. There is such a bright future ahead for the character. I'm so excited to tell a story with an enormously joyful Superman."