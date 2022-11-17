Stormzy, Andrew Garfield and Sydney Sweeney were toasted at the British GQ Men of the Year ceremony.

The event - which is sponsored by BOSS - celebrated its 25th anniversary on Wednesday evening (16.11.22) at London's Mandarian Oriental with a series of toasts to honourees instead of the more traditional awards categories of previous years.

On a night hosted by Adam Baidawai - deputy global editorial director of GQ and head of editorial of British GQ - glasses were raised to some big names, led by grime star Stormzy.

The rapper also curated DJ sets for an exclusive House of MOTY party at The Pavilion, while Jack Harlow was on hand for a live performance.

During a candlelit dinner made by chef Heston Blumenthal, Stormzy and Jack were toasted alongside the likes of Aitch, Alex Daddario, Will Poulter, Alex Scott and Little Simz.

Other people recognised at the event included Alec Boeteng, Paul Mescal, Charlie Cox, Sydney Sweeney, Leah Williamson, Kit Connor, Andrew Garfield and Joe Locke.

They were included in a star studded list also featuring the likes of Zoe Kravitz, Lee Jung-jae, Sharon Horgan, Stephen Graham, Sir Mo Farah, Joseph Quinn, Louis Theroux, Ben Whishaw and more.

GQ also paid tribute to actor Brendan Fraser, who is set to front the magazine's December issue.

In his interview, he revealed he wouldn't be attending the Golden Globes if he's invited after the huge success of 'The Whale'.

The 53-year-old star has claimed that he was assaulted by the organisation's former president Philip Berk in 2003 and has taken aim at the HPFA for neglecting the issue.

He added: "I have more history with the Hollywood Foreign Press Association than I have respect for the Hollywood Foreign Press Association.

"No, I will not participate."