FUJIFILM's House of Photography have launched an Arctic Adventure.

The company's flagship store in London's Covent Garden are throwing open their doors to a special family-friendly festive pop-up, where visitors of all ages can grab the ultimate seasonal selfies.

The free experience starts on the first floor, where visitors should beware of broken ice - but the giant shard is illuminated and reflective, creating a perfect photo opportunity.

Next is a snowy winter scene, ideally set up for a family Christmas card photo, before a giant film frame floating in the air creates a snow paper portrait area with a minimalist backdrop.

The winter's suns spot boasts a colourful lightshow, which will see visitors' silhouettes projected onto a wall, and it is followed by the Northern Lights curtain, an interactive visual display with a nearby mirrored wall set up for spotlight reflections.

Rounding off the experience is a life-size snow globe to pop inside, and a yeti's den, where youngsters will enjoy getting to interact with huge furry feet.

In addition, to the Arctic Adventure - which is open from now until 15 January - visitors will be able to create personalised gifts, cards and photobooks just in time for Christmas, as well as browsing X Series, GFX System and instax products to find festive gifts from everyone.

To launch the experience, FUJIFILM have partnered with charity Centrepoint to help their efforts to find accommodation for homeless people aged 16-25 within London and is making a donation of £5,000 to the organisation, as well as including paypoints throughout the exhibit to encourage optional donations.

Entry is free at The House of Photography, 8-9 Long Acre, London WC2E 9LH. For more information, please visit https://www.fujifilm-houseofphotography.com/.