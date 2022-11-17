Freddie Prinze Jr has "never" watched an episode of 'Buffy The Vampire Slayer'.

The 46-year-old actor has been married to Sarah Michelle Gellar, 45, for 20 years after they started dating in 2000, but he has admitted despite her leading role in the iconic show from 1997 until 2003, he didn't tune in.

Asked if he'd ever called Sarah by the wrong name, Freddie told Australia's 'Kyle and Jackie O' show: "Not only have I never called her Buffy, I have never even seen the show.

"I wasn’t the demographic, in my defence. She was my girlfriend, then my wife [so] I’ve never called her that ever. We’ve been married 20 years, together even longer."

The loved up couple - who have a son and daughter together - first met on the set of 'I Know What You Did Last Summer' in 1997, and Freddie also opened up on their long lasting romance.

He quipped: "I hesitate at giving [relationship] advice because what’s good for me may kill another, just like peanut butter."

However, he did reveal he's always doing the cooking and cleaning around the house.

He explained: "My mum was a chef and I learned how to cook, and I married someone who couldn’t cook.

"So I’m necessary. She needs me to live and sustain herself! Number two is laughter. I still make her laugh."

He even "loves doing laundry", and he can't deal with any clutter around the house.

He added: "I hate a mess. If something is dirty, I clean it. I do the dishes while I’m cooking so there’s less s*** to look at.

"I can’t stand a mess: my room is spotless, my car is spotless. I’m one day late for a haircut and I’m going crazy.

"I saw a picture crooked in another guy’s office and I had to step up and straighten it. I can’t stand anything looking like c***."