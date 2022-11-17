Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon have been "dating for a few months" - but are not said to be "exclusive".

The Oscar winner, 58, was spotted with fellow actor Paul Wesley’s estranged wife, 29, and pals Cindy Crawford and her husband Rande Gerber at a Bono concert in Los Angeles on Sunday (13.11.22), with the pair said to have looked "smitten".

They have been seeing each other for a little while now, and a source told PEOPLE "Brad is really into" Ines.

The Anita Ko employee split from her 'Vampire Diaries' star husband - who she got hitched to in 2019 - earlier this year.

A representative said at the time: "The decision to separate is mutual and occurred five months ago."

In September, Brad - who has Maddox, 21, Pax, 18, Zahara, 17, Shiloh, 16, and 14-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox with ex-wife Angelina Jolie - was linked to Emily Ratajkowski, who has since been reported to be in the early stages of a romance with comedian Pete Davidson.

However, last month it was claimed the was "never really dating" the model.

The pair were reported to be "seeing different people".

A source said: "They were never exclusive or even really dating. If an opportunity comes that makes sense to see each other, they will," the source notes.

"But they are both completely single and seeing different people. They are on the same page as far as that goes. They aren't expecting anything from the other. Brad is seeing a few different women right now."

A separate insider also added that while the 'Mr. and Mrs. Smith' star "enjoys" socialising, he tries to do so "very privately".

The insider said: "He enjoys getting out and socialising, but does so very privately. He is enjoying people from different walks of life and is inspired."