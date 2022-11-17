Emily Ratajkowski is "not great" at doing her own hair.

The 31-year-old model explained that while she is "pretty decent" at doing her makeup, she has never known much about great hair products but doesn't have to put much effort into styling since she discovered Kerastase.

She said: "I have relatively new bangs. I always say – even off the record – that Kérastase really did change my hair. When I signed [to be an ambassador] with them about five years ago, I didn’t know about good hair products and while I’m actually pretty decent at make-up, I’m not great at hair. I always just thought I had bad hair and that’s what it was. What’s great is that now I don’t have to do much to my hair because it’s all in the care and maintenance. I love the Extentioniste line because it makes my hair grow really fast! I’m somebody whose hair gets to a certain point and then breaks, but with that shampoo, it gets to a longer point. I also really love the oil – it’s lightweight and smells amazing."

The 'Gone Girl' star - who has 18-month-old son Sylvester with estranged husband Sebastian Bear-McClard but is thought to have been romantically linked to Hollywood star Brad Pitt and is now reportedly dating Kim Kardashian's ex Pete Davidson - went on to explain that she has"got a lot better" at skincare since hitting her thirties and will often begin each morning by taking care of her son and then starting her beauty routine.

She told VOGUE UK: "Well, I have a son – he wakes me up! The first thing I do is change his diaper and get him fed, and then I have coffee and stare at him while he eats. Once that’s done, I take care of my skin. I have gotten a lot better at being good with my skin. In my early twenties, I was just like, “I’m not dealing with this”, but now I put on sunscreen, use toner and moisturiser. I have a whole routine. Then I get dressed – hopefully quickly, because my closet is relatively organised, and then I’m out the door."