Lydia West loves to 'embrace' her natural features

Published
2022/11/17 09:15 (GMT)

Lydia West loves to "embrace" her natural features.

The 29-year-old actress explained that while she used to use make-up as a way to "change her identity", these days she prefers to highlight what she already has and believes that "general health" can benefit her skin.

She said: "It’s changed quite a bit: I used to cover up my face as a way to almost change identity, but now I embrace natural features and I love that in beauty now; I like highlighting freckles and seeing real skin that’s dewy and fresh. Beyond make-up, I believe general health and wellbeing helps the skin and then I use make-up to highlight what I already have."

However, the 'It's a Sin' actress went on to add that while in her day-to-day life she likes to have a "fresh, natural" look, for red carpets she likes to "have fun" and tends to match her make-up to her outfit.

Speaking to Harper's Bazaar ahead of the Women of the Year Awards, she said: "In my day-to-day I like a fresh, natural look: a brow, highlighter and blusher. For the longest time I didn’t wear blusher and now I’m like ‘why did I not wear it?!’ – having that natural-looking colour is youthful, fresh and energetic and that’s how I approach beauty now. I like to have fun for an event or red carpet. I match it with the look I’m wearing. So like tonight I have quite a classic dress, so I wanted something more classic while contemporary with my make-up. It’s a smouldery eye but highlighted. But I also like to experiment, especially as I get to work with amazing artists all the time. I play around and trying new things, but I remain true to myself and what I can feel confident and beautiful in."

© BANG Media International

lydiawest

BANG Showbiz English

BANG Showbiz is the world’s premier entertainment news agency providing the most exciting celebrity news to online, print and broadcast media outlets across the globe.

mediaby BANG Showbiz English

Emily Ratajkowski 'is super into Pete Davidson right now'
Heidi Montag reveals the name of her baby boy
Paris Hilton plans to 'share her story' in Paris: The Memoir
James Arthur becomes a dad for the first time

Recommended