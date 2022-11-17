Avril Lavigne "stays true" to her original skater style.

The 38-year-old star shot to fame as a teenager in the early 2000s with hits such as 'Complicated' and 'I'm With You' and explained that the skater-punk style of clothes she was known for is still present today.

She said: "My style has changed since then. It now ranges from tomboy skate to rock glam—all mixed with pieces of high fashion. I still stay true to my skate style, and I like to wear what is comfortable. I love wearing oversized hoodies, Dr. Martens, plaid skirts, and corsets. For style inspiration, I have been looking to high fashion and designers like Vivienne Westwood and Versace."

The 'Sk8r Boi' hitmaker launched a collection with KILLSTAR earlier this year and explained that she wanted to switch up traditional punk colours and wanted to create something she would wear herself on stage.

She told ELLE: "This year, I launched a brand new collection in collaboration with KILLSTAR. I approached designing the collection knowing that I wanted it to tie in with my album Love Sux. I wanted to utilize an orange and black colour scheme. There were specific pieces that I wanted to see, like plaid skater skirts. But instead of a classic punk red and black, I wanted to see it in orange and black. What is cool about this collection is that every piece is something I would wear onstage.

"There is an incredible resurgence of artists paying tribute to pop-punk today. I love seeing this new generation take pop-punk and, not only make it their own, but also allow it to influence what they are doing. I am so excited about the direction the genre is heading. I love being a part of pop-punk’s past—and also a part of its future."