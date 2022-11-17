Brooklyn Beckham blames his star sign and "a lot of anxiety" for not becoming a famous footballer.

The 23-year-old chef - who moved into photography after failing to secure a scholarship with Arsenal Football Club Academy - hasn't tried to follow in his dad David Beckham's footsteps.

He told Bustle: "I have a lot of anxiety. And to try and live up to what my dad did, it was just like, it got to the point where I was just, like, I really just want to make my own name for myself and work my a*** off.

"I'm a Pisces. Sensitive."

He insisted people shouldn't worry if they don't "know what you're doing" in your 20s.

He added: "Obviously, my dad knew what he was doing at a very young age. I've only been doing cooking for not even three years...

"It's okay to be 25, 26, or even 30 and not know what you're doing yet. You know what I mean?"

Meanwhile, Brooklyn and his 27-year-old actress wife Nicola - whom he married earlier this year after three years of dating - are keen to have a "big family", and his partner revealed they have been inspired by her own large clan.

She said: "We really do want a big family. We want to have some of our own kids and then we really want to adopt kids too.

"I have seven siblings, so I think he loves being with my family and just being around so many boys.

"I think he has, like, built-in boy best friends now, so I think he really loves that"

The 'Bates Motel' star - who is the daughter of billionaire businessman Nelson Peltz and his wife Claudia Heffner - went on to describe her husband as "her best friend" as well as the "love of her life."

She added: "We’ve been together three years and I feel like I’m living with my best friend and also the love of my life, so it’s been nice.

"You have to marry your best friend."