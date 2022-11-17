Epic Games has donated £22 million to Ukrainian refugees.

The 'Fortnite' developer has sent one of the biggest donations to the United Nations Refugee Agency (UNHCR), higher than Italy, France and Norway's contributions.

Sony has sent £1.1million and Nintendo £841,640.

Earlier this year, Epic halted sales in Russia amid the war in Ukraine.

The 'Fortnite' creator followed the likes of Activision Blizzard, EA, and CD Projekt Red in pausing sales after the country launched a full-scale attack on its neighbouring country in February.

Epic opted against "blocking access" to their games as they believe in a "free world", however, it won't be possible to make any purchases.

In a Twitter statement, the company announced: "Epic is stopping commerce with Russia in our games in response to its invasion of Ukraine. We’re not blocking access for the same reason other communication tools remain online: the free world should keep all lines of dialogue open."

It came after Ukrainian Vice Prime Minister Mykhailo Fedorov begged "all game development companies and esports platforms" to cease business with Russia amid the crisis.

In an open letter, he wrote: "I am sure that you will not only hear, but also do everything possible to protect Ukraine, Europe and, finally, the entire democratic world. I appeal to temporarily block all Russian and Belorussian accounts, temporarily stop the participation of Russian and Belorussian teams and gamers in all international esports events and cancel all international events holding on the territory of Russia and Belarus. We are sure that such actions will motivate the citizens of Russia to proactively stop the disgraceful military aggression."