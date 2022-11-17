Kim Kardashian used her gloves as an excuse not to give Pete Davidson her phone number.

The former 'Saturday Night Live' star - whose relationship with Kim ended in August after nine months together - has reflected on asking for her digits at the Met Gaga in 2021, but it didn't go to plan.

Appearing on 'The Kardashian' in scenes filmed while they were together, he recalled: "Remember when I asked for your number at the last Met and you pretended that you couldn't give it to me because you had gloves on?"

The conversation took place as they were preparing for this year's glitzy event, and Kim replied: "I know. Will you ask me again this time? I don't have gloves on."

Pete insisted even though he knew her answer was just an excuse, he still thought it was a "really sweet" way of handling the situation.

He said: "It was actually the nicest excuse ever.

"I knew it was an excuse, but I remember being in the car being like, 'Wow, she knows how to, like, make someone feel really good about themselves.' I thought that was really sweet."

Kim responded: "Aww. [If] only I had known."

Meanwhile, Pete - who has been linked to 'Gone Girl' actress Emily Ratajkowski recently - was reported to have been finding things "hard" because he is still obsessed with Kim even though she has been "blowing hot and cold."

A source said: "Pete is still obsessed with Kim. She is in touch [with Pete although] she's turning down all of his requests to get together.

"There's been contact and Kim is actually the one who texts him a lot - she's always messaging and sending pictures.

"It's got to be hard for Pete though - she's going hot and cold, she doesn't want to string him along but she can't be with him right now.

"Everyone suspects that's the reason behind his meltdown last week. When Kim called it off a few months ago he was understanding because he thought she was [worried about] her current stresses of the kids, the long distance, Kanye and her crazy schedule."