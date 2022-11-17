Members of the public can experience the evolution of flight with a new virtual reality experience.

A special installation is opening at Westfield White City, London, from 29 November to 4 December in honour of ‘Conquest of the Skies' - a new VR documentary series narrated by the beloved broadcaster Sir David Attenborough- which will let visitors get up close flying dinosaurs, dragonflies and hummingbirds as they're transported to the canopies in the clouds

The free experience allows visitors to interact with the creatures in Augmented Reality via a QR code on their phones which open Meta Spark filters, while they can also don Meta Quest 2 headsets to fully immerse themselves in 'Conquest of the Skies' .

Alchemy Immersive and Meta Quest are launching this event to mark the three-episode ‘Conquest of the Skies', a follow-up to Atlantic Productions' award-winning 2015 series 'Conquest of the Skies'.

Char Arthurs, Head of Production and Activation Lead, Alchemy Immersive, said: “Alchemy Immersive believes in extraordinary storytelling, and just as importantly in creating opportunities to make our stories widely accessible to everyone.

"We’re bringing elements from a truly remarkable VR story to you, in a wonderful embodiment of immersive technology and design, within a popular destination that's filled every day with a culture eager to learn, feel and experience. We’re hoping all enjoy the rich content from the incredible Conquest of the Skies.”

Anthony Geffen, CEO of Atlantic Productions said: "We are delighted that the stories, insights and incredible footage from Conquest of the Skies’ has been extended and transformed into the immersive space. Working in partnership with Alchemy and Meta, this series will continue to entertain international audiences as it educates them about the origins of flight and the species who have adapted to the laws of gravity to conquer the skies.”