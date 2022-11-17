Joe Jonas wishes he'd enjoyed "being a kid" instead of pursuing singing and acting when he was young.

The 33-year-old star - who has Willa, two, and another four-month-old girl with wife Sophie Turner - was just 16 when he recorded his first song along with older brother Kevin and younger sibling Nick as the Jonas Brothers in 2005, but he's admitted he wouldn't want their children to follow in their footsteps as they will have plenty of time to follow their dreams when they get older.

Asked how he'd feel if his daughters and nieces wanted to start a band called the Jonas Sisters, he said on 'The Late Late Show with James Corden': “I would probably say, ‘Who’s paying for therapy,’ first off.

“And honestly, look, I mean, obviously you want to support your kids’ ambitions and dreams, but maybe just wait a bit.

“I think something I wish I was told when I was younger is you got a lot of time to learn what life’s about and be a kid."

The 'Sucker' hitmaker insisted it would be more valuable for children interested in music to hone their skills on a smaller scale first.

He added: “And if there’s a musical theatre programme in your school or pick up a guitar and practice, you don’t have to do when you’re 12 like me and my brothers did. Just take your sweet time.”

It was previously revealed Joe and Sophie wanted to raise their daughters out of the public eye.

A source said: "They really have become these amazing parents. They’re trying their best to give their girls a normal life and raising them out of the spotlight.

"They’re doing great. Two babies are a lot of work, but they’re doing the best they can. hey really have become these amazing parents."