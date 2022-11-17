Jenna Bush Hager doesn't wear underwear

Jenna Bush Hager "never wears underwear".

The 40-year-old star seemed embarrassed when her 'Today with Hoda and Jenna' co-host , Hoda Kotb, told the studio audience that she had just learned her friend always goes commando.

Hoda revealed: "I was a little surprised because Jenna and I know a lot about each other."

Explaining she had "noticed" right before the show when the pair went to get changed for the programme, she added: "I just had a little shock with it."

Jenna - who is the daughter of former US president George W. Bush and his wife Laura - exclaimed: "You promised me you wouldn't do this! There's a lot of people here!"

She then jokingly added: "I'm sure my mom has never been more proud."

And the mother-of-three insisted there were "a lot of pros" to not wearing underwear.

She said: "I think it makes a more pretty silhouette! I also think you don't have to pack as much. There's a lot of pros to it!"

However, Hoda insisted there were downsides too, though she could see the benefits.

She said:"It actually does make life a lot easier.

"[But] it's a lot of washing of clothes, over and over."

But that didn't seem to bother Jenna too much: "[Hoda] said, 'Do you wash your clothes' and I said 'Yes, I do.'

"But it's also not like I'm sharing your jeans with you. Though I do steal Savannah [Guthrie]'s pants on occasion."

She then asked Hoda: "And I do want to borrow that red suit of yours. Can I?"

Her pal replied: "Yes, you can, anytime."

Jenna joked: "I'll wear underwear."

