Taylor Lautner had a "first look" at Taylor Dome's wedding dress before they tied the knot.

The couple married at Epoch Estate Wines in California last week and the 30-year-old actor admitted he knew he'd get emotional seeing his bride in her Winnie Couture gown for the first time, so they agreed to break with tradition and saw one another before she walked down the aisle.

Lautner told People magazine: "We did a first look [before the ceremony] because I knew if the first time I saw her was when she was walking down the aisle, I would have lost it.

"I was surprisingly more composed than I thought I would be. But it was still tough to hold it together!"

The pair enlisted the services of Josiah and Justin of Samkoma to plan their big day and though they still had a lot of involvement in planning the "romantic and intimate" nuptials, the day still surpassed expectations.

The 25-year-old bride said: "Everything felt so surreal.

"The flowers, the vines, the sky. We were both very involved in the process so we had high expectations, but it exceeded them for sure."

After the 90 guests, including best man Jason Kennedy, watched the couple exchange handwritten vows, they enjoyed personalised cocktails named after the bride and groom's dogs, Remy and Lily, before tucking into a feast of salad, pasta with cashew cream, fish or beef, and wine pairings by Field to Table.

Dome laughed: "We're big foodies — and winos!"

Her new husband added: "We just wanted the day to feel celebratory, no pressure or anxiety. Everybody there meant so much to us and we wanted all of them to be part of the day."

The couple - who got together in 2018 - enjoyed a first dance to Justin Bieber's 'Lifetime', sung by their friend Aodhan King, before the dancing began.

The 'Twilight Saga' actor said: "We had a DJ. Tay loves a dance floor, so we wanted some bops so we could break it down."

The pair are very excited about their future now they are married.

The 'Abduction' actor said: "It felt right with Taylor from the very beginning. I feel so lucky. I married my best friend."

His wife added: "This is about a lifetime together. And we're excited to start forever."