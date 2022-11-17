Catherine, Princess of Wales donned the colours of Ukraine as she met displaced families from the war-torn country on Thursday (17.11.22)

The 40-year-old royal wore a blue dress with yellow polka dots as she met refugees at the Reading Ukrainian Community Centre and heard about the support the facility has offered to those arriving in the UK as a result of the conflict with Russia.

Catherine was greeted with a traditional Ukrainian cake before speaking to volunteers at the centre about how they have adapted their services over the last few months and then taking part in one of the facility's monthly art classes, which are designed for children to have fun, build friendships and have a creative outlet to express their emotions.

The princess - who was known as Kate Middleton before her marriage to Prince William - was presented with a piece of art from a five-year-old girl, who had drawn a heart and a rainbow and written: "Kate I love you."

The youngster sat on Catherine's lap as they posed for a photograph together.

Catherine - who met with Ukraine's First Lady, Olena Zelenska, the night before Queen Elizabeth's funeral in September - and William previously pledged the support to President Volodymyr Zelensky in the wake of Vladimir Putin's attack on his country.

They tweeted in February: "In October 2020 we had the privilege to meet President Zelenskyy and the First Lady to learn of their hope and optimism for Ukraine’s future.

"Today we stand with the President and all of Ukraine’s people as they bravely fight for that future [Ukrainian flag emoji] W and C (sic)"

And William admitted their three children, Prince George, nine, Princess Charlotte, seven, and four-year-old Prince Louis, had been asking questions about the war.

He said: "Ours have been coming home asking all about it. They are obviously talking about it with their friends at school."

William added he had been "careful" with his words while he's been discussing the conflict in Ukraine.