Paris Hilton was "always planning" to wait until 2023 to start a family.

The 41-year-old socialite insisted she and Carter Reum - who she wed in November 2021 - had always planned to enjoy their first year of marriage as a couple before going ahead with their plans to have a baby and she's confident she'll be able to do so next year as fertility treatment has ensured they have "lots of healthy embryos".

She wrote on her Instagram Story: “I’m getting tons of messages of people asking me when I’m having a baby.

“My husband and I always wanted to enjoy our first year of marriage together as a couple and we we’re [sic] always planning on starting our family in 2023.

"IVF is always a journey for everyone but we're so fortunate that we have lots of healthy embryos ready and waiting to be part of our Cutesy Crew."

The 'Paris in Love' star couldn't be more "excited" about the idea of having a child.

She added: "As everyone knows, I have an extremely busy work and travel schedule but nothing gets me more excited than becoming a mom in 2023!

"Thank you for all your kind messages."

Paris spoke out a day after her mother, Kathy Hilton, spoke of her upset that she'd watched her daughter "struggle" to start a family with her 41-year-old husband.

Kathy said: "It breaks my heart because I know she is trying and trying and I always say, 'Just relax'.

"So many people, they struggle and it doesn't just happen like that."

But the 'Stars Are Blind' hitmaker later insisted that wasn't the case.

Asked about her mom's comment, she told TMZ: “I don’t know where she got that. It’s never been a struggle at all.”