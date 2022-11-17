Ellie Goulding stars in a new audio festive musical series.

The 'Starry Eyed' hitmaker appears in Audible's 'Crush Hour' - a podcast series following the stories of unknowlingly connected strangers during London's rush hour - as Ash opposite Douglas Booth as Rob in an episode titled 'The Train'.

A synopsis for their story reads: "Ash’s dream guy gets on her train every day and she’s obsessed. Everyone in her office knows about ‘Train Guy’. So, when her work bestie, Fran, sees someone referencing the ‘girl with the green coat’ in the newspaper’s ‘Crush Hour’ feature, she’s pretty sure that Train Guy feels the same about Ash. But there’s a lot of ‘train guys’ and a lot of girls in green coats in London."

She also features on songs in the episode's soundtrack called 'Kings Cross Station', and 'Journey In', while Douglas joins the rest of the cast on 'Everyone's Looking For Something'.

Episode two stars Layton Williams and Omari Douglas in 'The Taxi', while 'The Tube' features West End star Samantha Barks as Lola opposite Aneurin Barbard as Joel.

Lizzie Annis and Christy O'Donnell team up in the fourth episode as sleeping passenger Emma and driver Ben in 'The Bus',

and the fifth episode focuses on Keziah Joseph as Fran - who listeners will be familiar with as Ash's friend from the first episode - and Alicia Corrales as Pilar in 'The Bikes'.

The final episode brings the various strands together in time for Christmas Day, with 'Kings Cross Station' centred around the vow renewal ceremony between Martin (Rory Kinnear) and Debbie (Julia Davis) and it reveals each of the characters' lives are intertwined in some way.

The all-star cast also includes the likes of Paul Kaye, Ben Bailey-Smith, and Nick Collier aka Ella Vaday.

'Crush Hour', an Audible original podcast is available from 17 November exclusively at www.audible.co.uk/CrushHour. The accompanying soundtrack is also available now.