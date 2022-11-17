Travis Barker thinks Kourtney Kardashian's IVF journey is "relatable".

The 43-year-old star recently revealed that she felt "pushed" into having IVF treatment, and her husband believes that other women will be able to relate to her story on 'The Kardashians'.

Travis said: "It’s real life. And if any of that can help people - seeing Kourtney’s journey through IVF, which is super hard for a woman. You saw her struggle with it and talk about it."

Travis doesn't have any qualms about discussing the issue on the reality show.

He told GQ magazine: "It’s, like, relatable, you know? I’ve never been fazed by any of that."

Travis also revealed that Kourtney - who has Mason, 12, Penelope, ten, and Reign, seven, with Scott Disick - warns him before the cameras start rolling.

He explained: "The only time I really film with Kourt is when she asks me to, and I’m only around for some of it. She’ll be like, 'Hey, by the way, we’re filming today,' and I’m like, 'Okay, cool' - it doesn’t change how I act or what I dress like, you know what I mean?"

Kourtney and Travis tied the knot earlier this year.

However, the brunette beauty was disappointed by how their romance was overshadowed by Scott's reaction to their engagement on 'The Kardashians'.

Kourtney - who split from Scott in 2015 - said: "I was upset that they chose to take my fairy tale and like include that part of it. It just bothered me, like, these people that, you know, [are on the] production [team] are, like, making the choice of what my story is."

Kourtney understands why TV bosses chose to focus on Scott's reaction - but she was still "bothered" by how it was portrayed on screen.

She said: "I think it just bothered me because I felt like this is my fairy tale. Yeah. And I was like, ‘Why can't we show the happy, the happy ending? Why do we have to focus on this?' And I get it's TV and blah, blah, blah. To me, I was not having it. I was like, 'You wouldn't do this to anyone else.'"