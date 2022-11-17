Nicholas Hoult eats "anything and everything".

The 32-year-old actor plays a foodie in the new comedy-horror film 'The Menu' - but Nicholas insists he's not particularly "picky" about what he eats.

He said: "I'm a trash can, I eat anything and everything. (I'm) not picky at all."

Nicholas admitted that he actually enjoys cooking when he has the time to do it.

The actor - who stars in the movie alongside Anya Taylor-Joy and Ralph Fiennes - told PEOPLE: "I do quite enjoy cooking when I'm not working.

"When I'm working, I just don't cook at all basically, and then when I get time off I like to putter around in the kitchen. I'm not very good, but I like to do it."

Nicholas has a four-year-old son with model Bryana Holly, and the Hollywood star admits that his son is brutally honest in his feedback.

He said: "You know what? You get honest, instant feedback from a four-year-old. He will turn straight around, and he's like, 'This isn't very good, dad.' But then when you do get it right and you cook something great, you get a big thumbs-up. It's a great age."

Meanwhile, Nicholas previously admitted to "loving" life as a dad.

The movie star explained that he relishes the challenges of fatherhood, and he actually enjoying being at home with his family amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

He shared at the time: "I'm loving it. It's mad. It's a learning curve, isn't it? There's a lot to take in.

"But overall, it's like that time again, it brings back a lot of memories of your childhood.

"It makes you play again - which I'm really enjoying, particularly with this time now with everything shut down and not having to work I'm kind of just playing trains all day. Yeah, it's great."