Stormzy and Maya Jama have reportedly rekindled their romance.

The 29-year-old rap star and Maya, 28, previously dated between 2015 and 2019, and they're now said to be giving their romance another go.

A source shared: "Stormzy and Maya are together again. They’re taking it slow but are very much back in each other’s lives after a long time when they didn’t speak or see each other."

The celebrity duo both attended the GQ Men of the Year event in London earlier this week. And another insider has claimed that they left minutes apart at 2am.

The source told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: "They spent loads of time together at the afterparty and were chatting in a corner for ages.

"It seemed as though they went somewhere else together afterwards because she walked out and then he followed her out five minutes later."

Meanwhile, Stormzy previously admitted that he blames himself for his split from Maya.

Despite this, the chart-topping rap star believes that the experience actually helped him to "grow up".

The 'Vossi Bop' hitmaker said: "My break-up, that was probably the biggest catalyst for growth as a man. It was like, OK, you made a mistake and you lose someone you loved, someone you cared for, someone who is special to you.

"That’s probably the biggest loss a man can have, isn’t it? Away from someone passing away, that’s the biggest loss you can have."

Stormzy confessed to making "mistakes" during their relationship and he also admitted that he didn't "fully appreciate" what he had with Maya at the time.

He explained: "There were other things in terms of mistakes I’d made.

"I didn’t do what a man should do to fully appreciate love, and care for his woman."