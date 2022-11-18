Heidi Montag has given birth to a baby boy.

The 36-year-old star and her husband Spencer Pratt - who already have son Gunner, five, together - welcomed their second child on Thursday (17.11.22).

A rep confirmed to DailyMail.com: "Both baby and mom are happy and healthy!"

Heidi and Spencer, 39, announced their pregnancy in July.

And the blonde beauty previously opened up about her pregnancy journey, admitting she "couldn't be happier" even though she was initially "shocked" to learn that she was having a boy.

Heidi - who married Spencer in 2008 - said earlier this year: "I’m having a boy! Oh, my gosh.

"I did the earliest test to find out and I just felt like my doctor had the answer so I called. And I was like, ‘Hey, just wanted to check in to see if you guys got the result?’ And they were like, ‘Actually, we just got them ten minutes ago.’ So I couldn’t wait for Spencer and I was like, ‘OK, I’m ready!’ They were like, ‘It’s a boy!’ And honestly, I was so shocked."

Heidi was actually "convinced" she was having a baby girl.

But ultimately, the TV star was thrilled to learn that she was expecting a son instead.

She said: "I was going back and forth because everything felt the same as [when I was pregnant with] Gunner.

"I was like, ‘These are the exact same symptoms, the exact same thing.’ But I think for the past year I kind of thought I’d have a girl. But then when I found out it’s a boy - when the shock wore off - I couldn’t be happier because ultimately my biggest prayer was whatever would be the best for Gunner."