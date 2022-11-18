Kim Kardashian was determined to have brown hair when she made her red carpet debut with Pete Davidson.

The 42-year-old star has confessed to strategically planning her red carpet appearance alongside Pete at the White House Correspondent's Dinner.

In the latest episode of 'The Kardashians', Kim - who has dyed her hair various colours over the years - says: "I really wanted our first red carpet for me to be in brown hair, and like I said, a non-fashion event."

Pete, 29 - who split from Kim earlier this year - joked that he wanted something entirely different for their red carpet debut.

The comedian quipped: "Yeah, I wanted us to be getting slimed at the Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards but you know, to each their own."

Meanwhile, Kim previously admitted that her marriage to Kanye West helped to transform how she's perceived.

The TV star - who has North, nine, Saint, six, Chicago, four, and Psalm, three, with her ex-husband - conceded that their romance helped her to find "a different level of respect".

She shared: "I mean, when I was with Kanye, and he was introducing me to a lot of people, I think that definitely got a lot of people to have a different level of respect.

"I’ve also seen a s*** more recently - going to law school, just doing what I want and becoming my own person and people seeing that and respecting that. There’s levels to it."

Despite this, Kim also claimed she still has "a problem saying no to people".

She said: "I do have a problem saying no to people, so I hate when people ask me for things.

"It’s like, 'Hey, will you do this work thing, it’ll just be two seconds.' And I’m like, 'It’s not that easy. I’m coming from Calabasas, which is an hour each way.' It takes about two hours in glam, so if someone asks me to do a five-minute cameo, it’s never just that.

"But, all my friends and family, no one ever really asks me for anything or needs anything. We’re all just cool."