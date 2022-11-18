Antoni Porowski is engaged

Antoni Porowski has got engaged.

The 'Queer Eye' star has revealed he and Kevin Harrington are making plans to marry after three years together.

Sharing an out-of-focus photo of himself and Kevin on Instagram, Antoni wrote: "I really hope the wedding photos are less blurry [prayer emoji] (sic)"

And Kevin shared a carousel of images that began with a photo of him and Antoni holding hands and ended with them dressed in zombie make-up.

He captioned the post: "Officially together until we look like the last pic #engaged (sic)".

Antoni joked in the comments: "Don’t worry I’ll prolly be dabbling w Botox by then (sic)"

The 38-year-old culinary expert and his partner were quickly congratulated by the other stars of 'Queer Eye'.

Karamo Brown posted: "Yessssssssss!!!! So excited for you two! This is amazing."

Jonathan Van Ness joked: "So cute, love soy much [heart emojis] Already sourcing my flower girl looks!!!(sic)"

Tan France offered: "I volunteer as wedding selfie-photographer."

And Bobby Berk wrote: "So damn happy for you two! You both got a good one!!! [crying emojis] (sic)"

The couple's friend and neighbour, Gigi Hadid, also shared her excitement.

Along with emojis of two dark-haired men and one blonde woman, all in tuxedos, she wrote: "So excited for our wedding."

She repeated the sentiment on her own Instagram Story over a photo of the three of them together and also wrote: "Congrats @antoni and @kevharrington so excited for our wedding [and] cheers to being neighbors forever. You’re stuck with me. Love you both.(sic)"

Antoni previously spoke of how he and Kevin grew closer during the COVID-19 lockdown after his partner's planned four-day visit being extended, and they eventually fostered a dog together.

He said: "We went from being in a relationship and each having our own apartments and not having a dog, to living in the same place with a dog. It escalated quickly.

"But I don't have any complaints, which is kind of nice. When something is stable and really good — and you communicate a lot, and you check in with each other and with your own therapist about it — I feel like that's kind of the key."

