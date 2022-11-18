Aaron Carter was "excited" about the future before his tragic death.

The 'I Want Candy' hitmaker was found dead in his bath tub on November 5, aged 34, and his manager, Taylor Helgeson, was with the singer two days before he passed.

She said her client looked physically exhausted but he was in good spirits and eager to get started with a new album and his many "plans".

Taylor said: “He looked thin. He was extremely tired.

“He just looked like he needed to be doing anything but working. He looked like he needed to be taking care of him.”

She went on: “He didn’t seem okay.

“Now, when I say that, I think it’s really important to kind of context that. He didn’t seem okay physically … [but] mentally, he was the most excited I’ve seen him in months. He was very intelligent and he was very conscious of what people wanted to see from him.”

Taylor was asked if she suspected Aaron took his own life, to which she told The New York Post's Page Six column: “He was a guy with a lot of plans.

“We had so much stuff going on and, you know, Aaron was a really prideful guy in his own right, too. That’s not his style.”

An official cause of death has yet to be determined, but police reportedly found multiple cans of compressed air and bottles of prescription pills at the scene.

Aaron has been cremated and his death certificate revealed his ashes will be held by his twin sister, Angel Carter.

The public release of the document comes shortly after Angel and her brother, Backstreet Boys singer Nick Carter, launched a new mental health initiative for children in memory of his their late sibling, who was diagnosed with schizophrenia and bipolar disorder and publicly battled with his mental health.

Nick, 42, and Angel, 34, who were somewhat estranged from Aaron, are raising funds for the organisation On Our Sleeves, which aims to end stigmas around children’s mental health.

On his Instagram Story, Nick announced: "Very grateful for the outpour(ing) of love and support for my brother. In his memory, a donation fund has been started to benefit @onoursleevesofficial, an important children's mental health helping families across America.

"Thank you for choosing to celebrate the impact of the life of Aaron Carter with a gift of hope. By honouring Aaron, you help Nick, Angel, and their family's commitment to helping others. (sic)"

Nick paid a moving tribute to Aaron - who he affectionately nicknamed Chizz - the day after his death.

He wrote on Instagram alongside a series of throwback and childhood images of him and his sibling: “My heart has been broken today. Even though my brother and I have had a complicated relationship, my love for him has never ever faded.

“I have always held onto the hope, that he would somehow, someday want to walk a healthy path and eventually find the help that he so desperately needed.

"Sometimes we want to blame someone or something for a loss.

“But the truth is that addiction and mental illness is the real villain here.

“I will miss my brother more than anyone will ever know. I love you Chizz.

“Now you get a chance to finally have some peace you could never find here on earth.

“God, please take care of my baby brother.”