Adele has "never been more nervous" ahead of the launch of her Las Vegas residency.

The 'Easy on Me' singer was supposed to begin her concert series at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace in January but postponed the shows just 24 hours before opening night due to production concerns, and the revamped event is due to begin on Friday (18.11.22), and the 34-year-old star is feeling "highly emotional" as she prepares to get back on stage.

She wrote on Instagram: "I'm feeling all sorts as I write this.

"I'm highly emotional, incredibly nervous but can't sit still because I'm so excited.

"I feel a million miles away from home, I can't stop thinking about when I was little and saw Tom Jones in Mars Attacks and thought blimey how did he get from Wales to Las Vegas!?"

While Adele admitted she "always gets scared" before performing, she thinks it is a good sign, though she has never felt quite as nervous before a gig as she does now.

She continued: "I always get scared before shows, and I take it as a good sign because it means I care and means I just want to do a good job.

"Maybe it's because I didn't start when I was supposed to. Maybe it's because it's opening night, maybe it's because Hyde Park went so great, maybe its because I love the show I don't know.

"But it's safe to say I've never been more nervous before a show in my career, but at the same time I wish today was tomorrow!

"I can't wait to see you out there x.(sic)"

The 'Someone Like You' hitmaker - who only announced the new dates for 'Weekends With Adele' in July - previously insisted she had "tried [her] hardest" to get the show together in time in January but wasn't happy with the results.

She said: "It would have been a really half-arsed show and I can't do that.

"People will see straight through me up on the stage. … I've never done anything like that in my life, and I'm not going to start now."