B. Smyth has died aged 28.

The R and B star - best known for his 2014 song 'Twerkoholic' - passed away on Thursday (17.11.22) after suffering respiratory failure following a battle with pulmonary fibrosis with the sad news being confirmed by bis brother Denzil who posted a clip to his late brother's Instagram page.

Denzil explained: "Today regretfully I have to announce that my brother has passed away this morning from respiratory failure after a long battle with pulmonary fibrosis."

In another clip, said his brother was recently given a boost during his medical battle by the positive reaction to his latest single 'Twerkoholic Part 2'. He went on: "All those new TikToks and Instagram reels made him really, really happy. And he was able to have a smoother process, it gave all the love and light you were sending on social media, he really felt it and sunk into it."

He added in a caption: "My brother was very excited to see a lot of you create challenges for his latest released single #Twerkoholic part 2 while he was in the ICU, it really brought him a big smile to his face.

"So on behalf of my brother and my family we want to say thank you to all of you for all of your love and support throughout the years.

"We ask for privacy during these difficult times. We also want to say thank you for all of your prayers. #RIPBSMYTH Love you bro!"

Denzil also confirmed the family plans to hold a memorial service for the late star in due course.

B. Smyth was born Brandon Smith and grew up in Florida. He rose to fame as a star of YouTube where he posted covers of songs such as 'Stay' by Rihanna and Miguel's 'Quickie'.

He went on to sign with Motown Records, releasing his first single 'Leggo' in 2012. It was a collaboration with 2 Chainz and it soared to number 2 on the Billboard Hot R B Songs chart.

B. Smyth also recorded 'Win Win' in 2012 with rapper Future before going on to find huge success with his 2014 single 'Twerkoholic' which gained 17 million views on YouTube and 13 millions streams on Spotify.

He went on to release a 2017 album called 'Thr3' and a follow up single 'Twerkoholic Part 2' was dropped last month.