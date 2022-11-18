Chris Brown's upcoming trial has been postponed to September 2023.

The 33-year-old singer is being sued by his former housekeeper, who is using the anonymous pseudonym Jane Doe, for $71 million in damages over an alleged "vicious and brutal" attack from his dog while she was working at his California home in December 2020.

Chris had argued the woman has yet to undergo appropriate medical examinations or failed to serve any of the other defendants in the case and insisted he couldn't properly prepare his defense as a result.

According to documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, the court agreed the trial could be moved from 3 January 2023 to 26 September next year,

The woman claimed the 'Run It' hitmaker's Caucasian Orvchake/Caucasian Shepherd dog named Hades came out of nowhere while she was taking out the trash and "savagely" bit her face, arms and body, leading to chunks of her skin being ripped out.

The housekeeper alleged she was left laying in a pool of her own blood while listening to Chris telling his security guards to remove the dog from the property.

She claimed she feared her life was over on the day in question and is seeking damages for emotional distress and to cover the cost of her medical bills.

However, Chris has moved to dismiss the lawsuit and his legal team argued the housekeeper's injuries were caused by her own behaviour, claiming she had

"voluntarily teased, abused, and mistreated the dog and thereby provoked the attack.”

His lawyer wrote in court documents: “[Doe] invited the injuries now complained of and assumed the risk of them with full knowledge of the magnitude of that risk, in that she knew her foregoing conduct might cause the dog to attack her, and seriously injure her, both of which events are alleged to have occurred."