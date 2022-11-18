Ashley Benson wants people to make their own "memories" with her fragrances.

The former 'Pretty Little Liars' star has just launched her debut scent line ASH by Ashley Benson, and she hopes her customers will be reminded of special occasions or places whenever they get a whiff of her scents.

She told Forbes: “What I want is to help people make memories, because scents always bring you back to a certain place, and for me, travelling and always being away from home, I use candles, incense and perfume to make sure I’m in a safe place.

“I want people to know that these are personal scents to me.

“I wanted people to have a luxurious fragrance at an affordable price.”

She continued: “I wanted to create a fragrance brand and a suite of scents that activate memories. I wear these scents daily; I live with these scents."

The 32-year-old actress made fragrances that reminded her of her favourite places, New York and Paris.

She said: “I thought, why not do a scent to represent Paris and New York?”

Whenever anyone steps inside Ashley's home, they will be able to smell the scents.

The 'Spring Breakers' star added: “I layer them, I spray them in my home, and I gift them to family and friends.

“My goal was to create a unique company, beautiful scents and shared memories and stories that are extensions of the places that shape me.”