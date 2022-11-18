Eva Mendes has fuelled rumours she's married her longtime partner Ryan Gosling in secret.

The couple has been together for 11 years and they are parents to two daughters, and Eva recently sparked speculation they have made their relationship official by showing off a tattoo on her wrist which features the words "de Gosling".

She was asked about the marriage gossip in an interview on Australian radio's 'The Kyle and Jackie O Show' on Friday (18.11.22) with stand-in co-host Brittany Hockley asking the actress: "There's a rumour that you guys might have secretly tied the knot. Is that true?"

Eve then replied: "But who says we weren't already? I like to keep it all mysterious."

She then went on to address the tattoo, initially joking it was a temporary "press on" before adding: "I do have a tattoo. No, it's not a press on. But I got it years ago. I posted a picture and I've gotten a lot of funny questions."

Many fans are convinced the tattoo confirms the couple are husband and wife.

The pair struck up a romance after working together on 2012 movie 'The Place Beyond the Pines' and their daughters - Esmeralda and Amada -were born in 2014 and 2016 respectively.

The couple were previously hit with marriage rumours back in 2016 when Us Weekly reported they had tied the knot in private in front of a small group of family and friends with a source telling the publication: "Eva and Ryan have always felt like a married couple. They are infatuated with each other."

However, a representative for the stars later denied a wedding had taken place.

Eva previously revealed she had never considered starting a family until she fell in love with Ryan. She told PEOPLE: "I never wanted babies before until I fell in love with Ryan, and it kind of worked out to where I was 40 and having my first baby. I think I was 42 for the second one, so it worked out in that way that I had a career and then I change my focus to my family."