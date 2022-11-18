Andy Cohen has vowed to "party harder" on New Year's Eve.

The 54-year-old star has been unimpressed by reports that CNN want to "sober up" their coverage of the 31 December celebrations following the criticism the 'Watch What Happens Live' presenter and his best friend Anderson Cooper faced last year.

Awarding a 'Jackhole of the Day' prize to the Variety article about the situation, he said: “[The headline] was, ‘CNN plans to sober up boozy New Year’s Eve coverage.

“The article does point out that Anderson [Cooper] and I are still allowed to drink. So, we can all say this to my sobriety.”

He then played a clip of himself from last year’s broadcast yelling: “Sayonara, sucka!”

Andy then got out of his chair and shouted into the camera: “I just want you to know Anderson and I are going to party harder than we have ever partied before on New Year’s Eve!” he shouted. “Do you understand me?!”

According to the article, CNN “correspondents and anchors who may have slurped down alcoholic concoctions on camera (or off) in the past will be required to halt the practice", and Andy and Anderson, 55 would not be able to do shots live on air as they have done in the past.

During last year's broadcast, Andy, fuelled by cocktails and tequila shots, criticised the "group of losers" performing on ABC's show, including Journey, Ashanti and Ja Rule, and ranted about New York's former mayor Bill de Blasio, but later insisted he wouldn't be "shamed" over his conduct.

He said: "I will not be shamed for having fun on New Year's Eve. That's why I'm there. That's why they bring me there.

"It's a four-and-a-half hour show. The booze started kicking in around 11:30. So everyone's focusing on kind of the last 45 min or hour we were on the air.

"It kicked into high gear with 45 minutes left. We'd done 15 interviews before that point! And I won't be shamed for it.

"I had a blast. Anderson had a blast. We left and we were like 'That was fun! What a fun New Year's Eve.' There will be no apologies for drinking on New Year's Eve. None."