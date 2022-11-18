The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's documentary series will reportedly premiere next month.

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan have been working with Oscar-nominated director Liz Garbus on the fly-on-the-wall programme and according to People magazine, royal fans have just a few weeks to wait before they can tune in.

The couple - who have children Archie, three, and Lili, 17 months, together - signed a multi-year deal with the streaming service in September 2020, where it was reported at the time their own Archewell Productions company would create documentaries, docuseries, feature films, scripted shows and kids' programmes for the network.

Former actress Meghan recently spoke about their working relationship with Liz.

She said: "It's nice to be able to trust someone with our story — a seasoned director whose work I've long admired — even if it means it may not be the way we would have told it.

"But that's not why we're telling it. We're trusting our story to someone else, and that means it will go through their lens.

"It's interesting. My husband has never worked in this industry before.

"For me, having worked on 'Suits', it's so amazing to be around so much creative energy and to see how people work together and share their own points of view. That's been really fun."

The 41-year-old duchess previously explained the docuseries will look at the "love story" between her and Harry.

When asked about the project, she said: “The piece of my life I haven’t been able to share, that people haven’t been able to see, is our love story.

“I hope that is the sentiment that people feel when they see any of the content or the projects that we are working on.”

When asked whether she and the duke are filming a documentary about their “love story”, the Duchess replied: “What’s so funny is I’m not trying to be cagey.

“I don’t read any press. So I don’t know what’s confirmed. I will tell you Liz Garbus is incredible. Liz Garbus also worked on ‘Pearl’.”

The duchess had been working on ‘Pearl’, an animated series about a 12-year-old girl who “steps into her own power” by traveling through time to meet important women across history.

Netflix cancelled the project earlier this year, with the duchess insisting: “There’s not much you can do when a company and a division changes their slate.”