‘The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt’s next-gen update will arrive on December 14, CD Projekt Red has confirmed.

The upcoming update will be released for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and S, and PC for free for players who already own the game and “will feature dozens of visual, performance and technical enhancements, including ray tracing support, faster loading times on consoles, a variety of mods integrated into the experience, and much more!”

The update will also see the introduction of DLC inspired by Netflix’s ‘The Witcher’ series, including new armor and weapons for Geralt and alternative looks for select characters.

For players who do not currently own the game, a “dedicated next-gen version, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt - Complete Edition, featuring all enhancements, free DLCs and story expansions: Hearts of Stone Blood and Wine, will be available for purchase digitally on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and S, and PC, with a physical release at a later date.”

CD Projekt Red also shared that more details and a gameplay reveal will be revealed during a Twitch livestream next week.