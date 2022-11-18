Chris Hemsworth has claimed that the next 'Thor' film will "probably be the finale" for his character.

The 39-year-old star has played the God of Thunder in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) for over a decade but thinks the time has come to bid farewell to his alter ego.

Speaking to Vanity Fair magazine, Chris said: "I feel like we'd probably have to close the book if I ever did it again, you know what I mean? I feel like it probably warrants that.

"I feel like it'd probably be the finale, but that's not based on anything anyone's told me or any sort of plans.

"You have this birth of a hero, the journey of a hero, then the death of a hero, and I don't know – am I at that stage? Who knows?"

Chris revealed that he has no interest in working with "mad genius" directors.

The 'Extraction' star – who has India, ten, and eight-year-old twins Sasha and Tristan with his wife Elsa Pataky – explained: "I'm just at the point of my life where I'm meeting with different directors and (people say) 'Oh yeah, look, he's a mad genius. He's mad, but he's a genius and he'll make great films.'

"I'm like, 'Is that who I want to spend my days with?' Four months, five months of shooting and then you've got press and possible reshoots and so on."

Hemsworth continued: "Now, if something's going to pull me away from my family and my kids, it's got to be a positive, constructive, collaborative experience.

"I shot with George Miller on the new prequel to 'Fury Road' ('Furiosa'), part of the 'Mad Max' saga, and I said to my agent, 'That's where I want to spend my work hours; with someone who is kind and collaborative and interesting.'"