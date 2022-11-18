Maya Jama has denied claims she and Stormzy are dating again, insisting they are just "great friends".

It was reported that the 29-year-old rapper and TV presenter Maya, 28, had decided to give their relationship another go following their split in 2019.

The romance speculation was sparked when the pair both attended the GQ Men of the Year Awards in London earlier this week where they spent hours together at the after-party.

However, a representative for Maya told BANG Showbiz that the reports about a romantic reconciliation between the new 'Love Island' host and Stormzy "are untrue".

The spokesperson added that Maya “remains great friends” with the 'Big for Your Boots' hitmaker.

Stormzy previously admitted he blames himself for his split from Maya.

The hip hop star takes sole responsibility for the break-up, but admits the painful experience helped him "grow up" as a man.

The 'Vossi Bop' rapper said: "My break-up, that was probably the biggest catalyst for growth as a man. It was like, OK, you made a mistake and you lose someone you loved, someone you cared for, someone who is special to you.

"That’s probably the biggest loss a man can have, isn’t it? Away from someone passing away, that’s the biggest loss you can have."

Stormzy confessed to making "mistakes" during their relationship and he also admitted that he didn't "fully appreciate" what he had with Maya at the time.

He explained: "There were other things in terms of mistakes I’d made.

"I didn’t do what a man should do to fully appreciate love, and care for his woman."

Maya and Stormzy dated for four years between 2015 and 2019.