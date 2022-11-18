Prince George "went crazy" for Craig David's blue sequinned outfit at the Platinum Party at the Palace concert.

The nine-year-old royal joined his parents, the Prince and Princess of Wales, and his siblings Princess Charlotte, seven, and four-year-old Prince Louis - at the musical extravaganza - which was held outside Buckingham Palace in honour of the late Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee - and the '7 Days' hitmaker has revealed his costume was a particular hit with the youngster.

Speaking during a forthcoming appearance on 'The Jonathan Ross Show', Craig said: "Prince William walks over, he comes over, says, 'My son George was going crazy for the blue sequined outfit that you were wearing.'

"My mum was there, I said, 'Lovely to meet you, love that George loved the outfit.' "

The 41-year-old singer met William during a "soiree" inside Buckingham Palace after the concert and he felt very proud to introduce his mother to the prince and his wife Catherine.

He added: "That moment for me, as a son [introducing my mother to William], was probably the most incredible moment for me. Then Kate comes over. Very memorable moment."

Craig praised William as "super down-to-earth" and said he thinks the prince and his brother, the Duke of Sussex, are giving the monarchy a "different tone".

He said: “It’s almost like seeing him and seeing Harry and seeing the next generation coming through, I feel it’s giving a different tone to the royal family.”

The 'Fill Me In' hitmaker is also a fan of King Charles, who took the throne in September following the death of his mother.

He said: “I’m an ambassador of the Prince’s Trust.

“He is another one. He’s a stand-up guy. Whenever I met him, it’s not the pretence of what could come with being a royal.

“He’s very down-to-earth and he is very much an advocate for, ‘How can we help the young children?’”

