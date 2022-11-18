Amazon Prime Video is bringing back Neighbours

Amazon Prime Video is bringing back ‘Neighbours’.

The streaming giant will take viewers back to Ramsay Street after the Australian soap was axed after British broadcaster Channel 5 pulled its funding earlier this year and had its last episode air in July.

It will be available to US and UK viewers via their free-to-view streaming service Freevee. In Australia, it will be back on Channel 20.

Amazon called the series - which first debuted in 1985 and launched the careers of many international stars such as Kylie Minogue, Margot Robbie and Guy Pearce, who all returned for the finale - "a unique series with a powerful connection with its fans across the world".

Stefan Dennis, Alan Fletcher, Jackie Woodburne and Ryan Moloney will all be reprising their roles in the Melbourne-based soap.

Alan - who played Karl Kennedy - called it “the most incredible news”.

He wrote on Twitter on Thursday (17.11.2022): “The most incredible news has just landed. @neighbours is back in a deal with @amazonfreevee and @channel10au. Returns in 2023!!!!!!!!!”

Jason Donovan - whose character Scott Robinson tied the knot with Kylie’s Charlene in 1987 - was “thrilled” to hear about it.

He tweeted: “‘Neighbours’ has helped shine a light on Australian culture, provided endless opportunities for our industry and kept fans entertained for decades! Thrilled to hear that @neighbours will return to our screens 2023 @AmazonFreevee.”

Their official Twitter account posted:Neighbours will return for a brand-new series next year exclusively on @AmazonFreevee, alongside thousands of episodes from previous seasons to stream as you please."

