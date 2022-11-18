Amazon Prime Video is bringing back ‘Neighbours’.

The streaming giant will take viewers back to Ramsay Street after the Australian soap was axed after British broadcaster Channel 5 pulled its funding earlier this year and had its last episode air in July.

It will be available to US and UK viewers via their free-to-view streaming service Freevee. In Australia, it will be back on Channel 20.

Amazon called the series - which first debuted in 1985 and launched the careers of many international stars such as Kylie Minogue, Margot Robbie and Guy Pearce, who all returned for the finale - "a unique series with a powerful connection with its fans across the world".

Stefan Dennis, Alan Fletcher, Jackie Woodburne and Ryan Moloney will all be reprising their roles in the Melbourne-based soap.

Alan - who played Karl Kennedy - called it “the most incredible news”.

He wrote on Twitter on Thursday (17.11.2022): “The most incredible news has just landed. @neighbours is back in a deal with @amazonfreevee and @channel10au. Returns in 2023!!!!!!!!!”

Jason Donovan - whose character Scott Robinson tied the knot with Kylie’s Charlene in 1987 - was “thrilled” to hear about it.

He tweeted: “‘Neighbours’ has helped shine a light on Australian culture, provided endless opportunities for our industry and kept fans entertained for decades! Thrilled to hear that @neighbours will return to our screens 2023 @AmazonFreevee.”

Their official Twitter account posted:Neighbours will return for a brand-new series next year exclusively on @AmazonFreevee, alongside thousands of episodes from previous seasons to stream as you please."