James Arthur has become a dad for the first time.

The 34-year-old singer - who rekindled his romance with Jessica Grist at the start of the year - has taken to social media to announce the birth of his baby girl, posting a video of his newborn daughter on the platform.

He explained on Instagram: "In the last few days somebody made an unexpected arrival."

James - who shot to fame on 'The X Factor' in the UK - then added: "Dear Emily, welcome to the world.."

The video clip also revealed that he already has his baby's name tattooed on his hand.

The post prompted congratulatory messages from some of his showbiz pals.

Pop star Pixie Lott wrote: "Wow congrats, James!"

James previously released a track called 'Emily'. On the track, James sings: "I needed life and life came, and gave me Emily. You make me a better man than I'll ever be, ever be, ever be, because of you Emily."

James subsequently explained that the song related to a baby that he and his partner tragically lost.

Asked if the record was about his unborn daughter, James shared: "To be honest, when it first came out I sort of billed it as that, but I spoke to my partner, and at the time it was a realistic prospect. She was pregnant.

"Sadly it didn't work out. It wasn't far, it was a couple of months and she had an ectopic pregnancy. So she lost the child, and I didn't really want to talk about it.

"But she actually said 'I think it's really important that you do' - just because there's so little information, and I would echo that actually."